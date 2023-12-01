Rutgers football joins multiple Power Five schools in offering Harvard’s Tyler Neville

Tyler Neville has been offered by Rutgers football, the Harvard tight end having several notable Power Five offers since entering the transfer portal a week ago.

Rutgers joins programs such as Boston College, Houston, UMass, Old Dominion, South Carolina, TCU, and Virginia among others.

Tight end is a position where Rutgers is projected to be very active in the transfer portal given that there is a need to add an experienced athlete or two at the position.

Neville, a multi-year starter at Harvard as well as being an All-Ivy League selection, would certainly be a fit. Last season, he had 24 catches for 283 yards with four touchdowns.

Grateful to receive an offer from Rutgers! pic.twitter.com/QZ6kp29TgA — Tyler Neville (@tylerneville10) November 29, 2023

On their current roster, Rutgers has a tight end in Johnny Langan who transitioned from being a quarterback to a utility player, settling in as a tight end over the last few seasons.

Langan was named All-Big Ten (honorable mention) by the media this week.He battled injuries this season and finished with 14 catches for 121 yards. Last season he had 31 catches for 296 receiving yards with a touchdown.

Also on the roster and with no more eligibility is Shawn Bowman, a physical presence at tight end who joined Rutgers in the transfer portal this summer from FCS program Maine.

Rutgers took a significant step forward in its rebuild this season, finishing the regular season 6-6 (3-5 Big Ten) and bowl-eligible by mid-October.

Maryland v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Tight end Shawn Bowman #87 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Tight end Shawn Bowman #87 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a catch against the of the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter a game at SHI Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Maryland v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Running back Aaron Young #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Running back Aaron Young #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a catch and scores a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter of a game at SHI Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Maryland v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Running back Aaron Young #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Running back Aaron Young #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his touchdown with Kyle Monangai #5 during the second quarter of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Maryland v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Defensive back Max Melton #16 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Defensive back Max Melton #16 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his interception against the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter of a game at SHI Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Maryland v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights jumps…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights jumps into the arms of tight end Shawn Bowman #87 after scoring on a one yard run against the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter of a game at SHI Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Maryland v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Wide receiver Isaiah Washington #14 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Wide receiver Isaiah Washington #14 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a catch for a first down and is pushed out of bounds by defensive back Tarheeb Still #4 of the Maryland Terrapins during the fourth quarter of a game at SHI Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Maryland defeated Rutgers 42-24. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Maryland v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Tight end Shawn Bowman #87 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Tight end Shawn Bowman #87 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a catch against the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter of a game at SHI Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Maryland defeated Rutgers 42-24. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano.

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with defensive lineman Zaire Angoy (55) before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley (left) talks with…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley (left) talks with Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) warms up…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) warms up before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano runs out…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano runs out to the field with his team before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley reacts during the…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley reacts during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as linebacker Caleb Wheatland (44) tackles during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights for yards after the game Maryland Terrapins defensive back Tarheeb Still (4) and linebacker Fa'Najae Gotay (9) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws the…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws the ball as offensive lineman Gus Zilinskas (59) blocks Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Dillan Fontus (46) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) makes…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) makes a catch during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) scores…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) scores a rushing touchdown as Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Quashon Fuller (5) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) scores…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) scores a rushing touchdown as Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Quashon Fuller (5) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) scores…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) scores a rushing touchdown as Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Quashon Fuller (5) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) scores a…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) scores a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire