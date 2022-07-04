Rutgers football: Joe Jackson breaks down final five with Monday decision nearing

Three-star running back Joe Jackson is set for a decision on Monday, the Florida athlete intending to get the fireworks rolling with an early announcement.

The No. 19 running back in the nation according to Rivals, Jackson plans to announce on social media at 2 P.M. local time. He is coming off a standout season at Ridge Community (Davenport, FL).

Last season, Jackson had 1,011 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns for Ridge. He also had five receiving touchdowns for a program that went 5-5.

Jackson said that Duke, Kansas State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Rutgers are his final five programs ahead of his decision on Monday.

Duke, he said, is a “high school for me” in terms of his interest.

Of the three, he took official visits to Duke two weeks ago followed by Rutgers and then Kansas State. He has visited Louisville (twice) and also visited Pittsburgh.

Check out what Joe Jackson had to say about his Monday announcement!

Joe Jackson on breaking down his decision

“It is really all five of the schools. I feel like some of the schools could be the best fit for me but obviously, you know, there’s only at the end of the day it’s only one school that’d be the best for me and we’ll all find out what that is on Monday. But that’s my final five.”

Joe Jackson on his official visit to Kansas State

“It was great.

“Really what I liked about it was hanging around campus and with Deuce Vaughn. I was with him most of the time.”

Joe Jackson on what stood out about Kansas State

“Like if I do get there, they’d try to get me in early, get me playing early. For my playing style, they say I’m highly comparable to Deuce Vaughn. I read the same thing out of the backfield, I’m a receiver. They see me like him.”

Joe Jackson on his Rutgers football official visit

“It was good. It was good. Rutgers is a great program, it stood out a lot. It exceeded my expectations. And then like how they plan how to use me – like like all the final five -all of them I really liked and life after football. That’s the biggest. That’s the biggest one that really stands out about all of them. Rutgers and really the other four, that stood out.”

Joe Jackson on the message from the Rutgers football staff

“Really, it was just getting in and learn the playbook – get in and just compete.”

Joe Jackson on finally announcing on Monday

“It’s been a long process, since February, a long stressful process. It’s been a long process, a great process, but a long process.”

