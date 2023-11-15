Rutgers football: Joe Harasymiak nominated for Broyles Award

With Rutgers football enjoying their best season in years, their coaching staff is getting national recognition for their work. On Tuesday, the program announced that defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak had been nominated for the Broyles Award for the second straight year.

The defense has played a major role in Rutgers having a strong season (6-4,3-4 Big Ten).

Under Harasymiak’s watch, Rutgers’ defense has continued to improve. Through ten games, the unit ranks ninth in pass defense, No. 13 in total defense and No. 19 in scoring defense. They have also held five opponents to under 300 yards in a game this season.

Additionally, Rutgers and Harasymiak’s success has been a team effort. Twelve different players have recorded at least one sack while the defense has been a turnover machine. At least six players have recorded an interception and seven of the eight fumbles Rutgers has forced have been recovered.

While their success has provided plenty of exciting moments, it is no surprise. Last year, the unit was a bright spot as the addition of the New Jersey native made a noticeable impact. Harasymiak joins an elite list and is among 57 nominees from across the country.

Although the college football world will have to wait a few weeks to know who the winner is, Harasymiak’s impact has been displayed weekly. Over the last two years, he has brought out the best in Rutgers defense regardless of the opponent.

