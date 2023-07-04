Rutgers football: New Jersey linebacker Willy Love set to announce on July 6

On Monday afternoon, New Jersey linebacker Willy Love announced that he will be making his college commitment on July 6. Love took an official visit to Rutgers in June.

ESPN and Rivals rank Love as a four-star recruit; he is also a consensus top-10 player in New Jersey. He is a class of 2024 prospect at Woodrow Wilson High School (Camden, N.J.). In mid-June, he released a top seven that included Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Rutgers, Syracuse and Texas A&M.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Love is down to four programs, with one of New Jersey’s top recruits telling Rutgers Wire that Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Syracuse will all be part of his final four programs.

I will be announcing my commitment July 6th stay locked in for Further details..@RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 — willy love (@iiiamwilly_) July 2, 2023

Now, would Rutgers take a commitment from Love at this point? That is where things could get a bit tricky between the Big Ten program and one of the state’s top players.

Advertisement

The Scarlet Knights, who currently have a class of 20 commits, have three verbals from linebacker prospects.

All three commits have a strong Power Five offer list:

Related

Rutgers football: New Jersey four-star linebacker D.J. McClary announces his top eight Rutgers football is flying a hilarious advertisement over the Jersey shore

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire