Rutgers football: New Jersey four-star linebacker D.J. McClary announces his top eight

Class of 2025 prospect D.J. McClary released his top eight programs on Monday, an important cutdown for one of the top recruits in New Jersey and the nation.

McClary is a consensus four-star recruit from Henry Snyder (Jersey City, N.J.). In the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 96 player in the nation and the second-best recruit in New Jersey.

He is a 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker.His top eight currently stands at: Rutgers, Penn State, USC, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State.

A couple of Big Ten programs such as Illinois and Minnesota, both of whom offered McClary in April, did not make the cut.

#AGTG recruitment is still 100% open but from the schools that offered this is my top 8!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yBtUd1e14w — DJ McClary (@tnlDJ_) July 3, 2023

The 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers is currently No. 21 in the nation according to Rivals. It features 20 commit including K.J. Duff, the top player in New York.

Duff committed to Rutgers on Thursday night during a ceremony in Long Island. He is one of three recruits in this class ranked as a four-star by either ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals or On3.

