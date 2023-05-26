Rutgers football: Isaiah Campbell pulls in four Power Five offers over the past week

North Carolina defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has had a busy week with multiple Power Five programs coming in and offering the four-star.

In late March, Rutgers was the first Big Ten offer for Campbell, who is emerging as one of the top players in North Carolina. He is a class of 2025 recruit and a consensus four-star at Greene Central High School (Snow Hill, N.C.).

All four major recruiting services rank him as a top-five player in North Carolina.

Last season as a sophomore, Campbell totalled 61 total tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Since mid-May, he has been offered by Penn State, Georgia, Notre Dame and LSU. He holds prior offers from Duke, North Carolina, North Carolina State, South Carolina and Virginia among others.

As for Rutgers football, they are making a push into North Carolina in this current recruiting cycle.

Their most recent commitment has come from Isaiah Crumpler, a class of 2024 wide receiver from D.H. Conley (Greenville, N.C.). He is a four-star recruit according to On3.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire