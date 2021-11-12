Rutgers football: Indiana is looking to have multiple quarterbacks ready for Saturday

Just in time for Rutgers on Saturday, Indiana’s quarterback situation appears to be getting a bit healthier. So says Indiana head coach Tom Allen.

Michael Penix, out with a left shoulder injury suffered in early October in a loss at Penn State, could be available for Saturday. So could backup Jack Tuttle, who started at the tail end of the 2020 season for Indiana after Penix suffered a knee injury in December that prematurely ended a strong season from the quarterback.

There’s also Donaven McCulley, who started in a 29-7 loss at Michigan last week. For a struggling Indiana program (2-7, 0-6 Big Ten) the return of Tuttle and/or Penix would be big for the offense.

“They’re further along. I’d say Jack is probably further along than Michael based on just the progression,” Allen told reporters on Thursday. “But bottom line is we’re going to have multiple guys ready to go on Saturday and we’ll see how it plays itself out.”

Rutgers has its own quarterback mystery with Noah Vedral injured in Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin. Head coach Greg Schiano sounded optimistic on Monday that Vedral could be available for the game but wouldn’t commit to the status of a quarterback or who would get the nod if the senior was held out.