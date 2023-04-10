Rutgers football impressed New York athlete Kyle McKenney

Kyle McKenney visited Rutgers football last week, giving the New York athlete a chance to connect with the Big Ten program.

A class of 2024 athlete out of Horace Greeley High School (Chappaqua, N.Y.), McKenney is versatile as both a running back and a defensive back.

He is also a standout track performer who ran a 6.72 time in the 55 meters this past indoor season. He also pole vaults.

Last week’s visit to the Scarlet Knights was an opportunity for McKenney to form a further bond with the program.

“Visiting Rutgers was great. It was an amazing opportunity to see the players practice and perform at a high level,” McKenney told Rutgers Wire. “I talked with Coach Walp (Matt Walp, director of player engagement) and Mr. Ruiz (Ramon Ruiz, player personnel assistant), the recruiting coordinator, who helped make this visit more special for me. Rutgers is truly a place I could see myself ending up at.”

The visit was another step forward for McKenney as he continues to learn about Rutgers. He was impressed with what he saw from the practice and the direction of the program’s rebuild under head coach Greg Schiano.

Related

Pat Flaherty's experience (and his two Super Bowl rings with the New York Giants) has the attention of Rutgers football

“Everyone knows Rutgers is a Big Ten school what seems to separate it from the others was seeing the players and coaches interact which gave a sense of family which I value highly,” McKenney said. “On top of that, I was impressed with the facilities and the way practices were handled.”

It is a busy offseason for McKenney, who is a high-character young man and a top student with a 3.6 G.P.A. His track season cuts into his free time, although the focus shifts to football more and more in the coming weeks.

“As of right now, there are no visits planned because I have track meets scheduled along with 7v7 tournaments every weekend,” McKenney said. “This is my last week of visiting schools – I went on a visit to Buffalo and Lehigh. Now I am just focusing on getting ready for the camp season starting with the Rivals camp on May 20 in New Jersey.”

Story continues

Related

Three-star Adam Shovlin had a successful visit to Rutgers football this week

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire