Rutgers football is hosting two bigtime athletes for Thursday unofficial visits

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two of the top recruits in the nation are on campus to visit Rutgers football. The Thursday visits continue a busy spring for Rutgers on the recruiting front.

Rutgers currently has four players committed in the 2025 class. Over the weekend, three-star defensive back Renick Dorilas committed to the Scarlet Knights.

He is a top 10 player in New Jersey.

On campus on Thursday is Antwan Raymond, a four-star running back according to Rivals. He is ranked the No. 22 running back prospect in the nation.

Rutgers Wire can confirm that Raymond is currently on campus.

The running back from Clearwater International (Clearwater, New Jersey) also holds offers from Auburn, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami, South Carolina and Texas A&M among others.

Joining Raymond on campus is Isaiah Deloatch.

A linebacker from Hillside (Durham, North Carolina), Deloatch is also a standout sprinter. He is an impressive 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds.

Deloatch holds offers from Duke, Indiana and Syracuse among others.

Rutgers already has one linebacker committed in this class. In February, four-star linebacker Talibi Kaba committed to Rutgers.

