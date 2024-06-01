Rutgers football is hosting Penn State commit D.J. McClary this weekend

D.J. McClary is taking an official visit to Rutgers football this weekend. The class of 2024 linebacker, currently committed to Penn State, is one of the top players in New Jersey.

McClary is one of 21 players currently on an official visit to Rutgers. He committed to Penn State last September.

Invited to play in the prestigious U.S. Army All-American Bowl, McClary is a consensus four-star linebacker prospect. He plays for Henry Snyder (Jersey City, N.J.)

Penn State is currently in a bit of a crisis. The former team physician, Dr. Scott Lynch, won $5.25 million this week from a lawsuit over wrongful termination claims.

In the lawsuit, Dr. Lynch claims that he was removed from his role “for complaining about head football coach James Franklin interfering with medical treatment and return-to-play decisions.”

McClary is a big-time athlete at linebacker. Fluid in his movement, he has impressive straight line speed. He has good footwork and is impressive with his strength:

Congratulations to DJ McClary (@tnlDJ_ )for being named 1st Team All SFC National White Linebacker. The junior captain tallied 95 Total Tackles, 15 TFLs, 2 Sacks, 2 FF, and 1 Interceptions for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Q14753Nr5t — #RECRUITSNYDER (@CoachErn59) November 14, 2023

Last July, he released a top eight of Rutgers, Penn State, USC, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State.

ESPN ranks McClary as the No. 145 recruit in the nation and the fourth-best player in New Jersey this recruiting cycle.

The Rutgers recruiting class already features a four-star linebacker in Talibi Kaba, a top-10 recruit in New Jersey.

