Rutgers football will host two commits this weekend for official visits

There will be two official visitors on campus this weekend for Rutgers football, both of whom are committed to the program.

Rutgers will host an offensive line duo of Kenny Jones and Carter Kadow over the weekend for official visits. Neither player was able to take an official visit in the summer or the fall.

Jones was the first player to commit to Rutgers in the 2024 recruiting class. He has very quietly been a leader of this class. He is a three-star recruit from Delran High School (Delran, N.J.) and ranked by Rivals as the No. 23 player in the state.

From Wisconsin, Kadow gave his verbal to Rutgers in June following a strong performance at camp.

Like Jones, Kadow is a three-star offensive lineman.

He held a Power Five offer from Indiana as well as offers from Northern Illinois, Western Michigan and Yale. He was also recruited by Iowa State, Minnesota and Penn State among others.

This weekend represents the only official visit for both players. Both Jones and Kadow are projected to enroll at Rutgers in January.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire