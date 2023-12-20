What Rutgers football high school and transfer portal commits are expected to sign on Wednesday?
Rutgers football will be welcoming 23 new high school players on National Signing Day as well as one player in the transfer portal. That means that, if everything goes according to plan, the entirety of the 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers will sign their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday during the start of the early signing period.
One player from the transfer portal will be signing on Wednesday with Rutgers football:
· Dymere Miller (four-star wide receiver, formerly of Monmouth)
Miller, a highly-regarded transfer target out of the FCS level, is expected to join Rutgers in January.
The entire class of 23 commited players are expected to make it official on Wednesday. No one is expected to not sign on Wednesday or drag out their recruitment.
Raynor Andrews (three-star offensive lineman)
· Aaris Bethea (three-star defensive end)
Ben Black (three-star athlete)
Isaiah Crumpler (three-star athlete)
K.J. Duff (four-star wide receiver)
Dahkari Gilley (three-star defensive back)
Edd Guerrier (three-star running back)
Montele Johnson (three-star linebacker)
Kenny Jones (three-star offensive lineman)
Carter Kadow (three-star offensive lineman)
Elijah King (three-star defensive lineman)
Kevin Levy (three-star athlete)
Monte Keener (three-star tight end)
Tyclean Luman (three-star defensive lineman)
Tycoolhill Luman (three-star defensive lineman)
Matthew Ogunniyi (three-star tight end)
Sam Pilof (three-star linebacker)
· Samarian Robinson (three-star linebacker)
· Kaj Sanders (four-star defensive back)
· Noah Shaw (three-star linebacker)
A.J. Surace (three-star quarterback)
Antonio White (four-star defensive back)
Gabe Winowich (four-star running back)
According to 247Sports, Rutgers has the No. 42 class in the nation.