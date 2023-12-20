What Rutgers football high school and transfer portal commits are expected to sign on Wednesday?

Rutgers football will be welcoming 23 new high school players on National Signing Day as well as one player in the transfer portal. That means that, if everything goes according to plan, the entirety of the 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers will sign their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday during the start of the early signing period.

One player from the transfer portal will be signing on Wednesday with Rutgers football:

· Dymere Miller (four-star wide receiver, formerly of Monmouth)

Miller, a highly-regarded transfer target out of the FCS level, is expected to join Rutgers in January.

The entire class of 23 commited players are expected to make it official on Wednesday. No one is expected to not sign on Wednesday or drag out their recruitment.

Raynor Andrews (three-star offensive lineman)

· Aaris Bethea (three-star defensive end)

· Samarian Robinson (three-star linebacker)

· Kaj Sanders (four-star defensive back)

· Noah Shaw (three-star linebacker)

According to 247Sports, Rutgers has the No. 42 class in the nation.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire