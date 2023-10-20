Rutgers football head coach knows Indiana offensive line coach Bob Bostad from the NFL

Bob Bostad is someone Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano knows well. And Bostad is being charged this week with slowing down a Rutgers defensive line that is among the most talented in the Big Ten.

The offensive line coach for the two years that Schiano was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13), Bostad is highly experienced at the college and professional level. He is a highly-regarded coach and was a strong hire for Indiana this offseason.

Rutgers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) plays at Indiana (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) on Saturday. Kickoff is at noon and the game will be on the Big Ten Network.

On Monday, Indiana head coach Tom Allen was asked about the development of the rebuilding offensive line. Like Rutgers, the offensive line for Indiana has been a point of emphasis this year.

This offseason, Rutgers hired Pat Flaherty, an offensive line coach who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants. Indiana brought in the experienced Bostad to work wonders with their own group.

“I want to see it continue to elevate, for sure. I do think that Matt Bedford played his best game this past weekend, so seeing growth there and getting him healthier all the time,” Allen told reporters on Monday. “As a group they continue to mesh and gel and work together. Obviously going against really good fronts and going to go against another good front this week. Just have to continue to develop. And even kind of made some adjustments and try to add some things to what we want to become up front even in the run game. And saw some positive returns on that; want to keep building off of that. “And obviously the second half of the season needs to be their best. And so we’ve had a chance to kind of get those guys solidified in where they’re at and where they’re playing in those consistent spots. And I want to see them take these next six games and allow us to really be a unit that’s on the rise.”

Schiano, given his connection to Bostad, is keenly aware of what Indiana’s offensive line coach brings to the Hoosiers sidelines.

In addition to his time with Schiano in Tampa Bay, Bostad also spent two years as the offensive line coach of the Tennessee Titans. And he has significant Power Five coaching experience on his resume as well.

Schiano praised the whole coaching staff during his weekly press conference.

“You look at — first off, Tom Allen is an excellent football coach. I’ve known Tom for a while now. He’s a great coach. He’s a great person,” Schiano said. “In his program, I know Rod Carey, who is now the offensive coordinator, is an excellent coach, the line coach, Bob Bostad was my line coach down in Tampa. They are a well-coached football team.”

