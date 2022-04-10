Who has Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano offered in April?

With spring practice at the midway point, it has certainly been a busy month for Rutgers football. But that has stopped Rutgers from recruiting.

Several offers have gone out to the class of 2023 and 2024 from Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano. The reach of the offers are wide, including multiple offers to Florida and then throughout the Big Ten footprint including Pennsylvania, Illinois and Wisconsin.

It shows an aggressive push from Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano to identify talent and form relationships early in the recruiting process.

The 2023 recruiting cycle has gotten off to a solid start. In February, Rutgers landed a verbal from New Jersey offensive lineman John Stone, a top-10 player in the state. Then in recent weeks, the Scarlet Knights got commitments from Florida running back Christopher Johnson Jr., Pennsylvania wide receiver Yazeed Haynes and most recently from New Jersey defensive lineman JaSire Peterson.

Peterson is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports.

Check out what offers to the class of 2023 and 2024 have gone out from Rutgers this month.

Jaremiah Anglin (class of 2023, safety; Lake Wales, FL)

Kristopher Jones (class of 2024, linebacker; Stafford, GA)

Tommy Kinsler (class of 2023, offensive tackle; Ocala, FL)

King Mack (class of 2023, safety; Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

Grant Stec (class of 2024, safety; Algonquin, IL)

Braeden Wisloski (class of 2023, running back; Catawissa, PA)

After a great day I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University!⚪️🔴 Big thank you to @GregSchiano @jgsusanjr @Coach_Aurich @CoachShaw__ @Coach__Gleeson !! pic.twitter.com/O99rg997az — ʙʀᴀᴇᴅᴇɴ ᴡɪsʟᴏsᴋɪ (@BWisloski) April 7, 2022

