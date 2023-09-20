Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano updates the status of Marquise WatsonL

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers defensive line coach Marquise Watson continues the process of recovering from a recent health issue, one that has kept him away from the program for nearly a month.

Watson has not coached a game this season for Rutgers due to a health issue suffered in the lead-up to the season opener against Northwestern. He is currently not with the program as he continues to recover.

The second-year defensive line coach is well-liked and respected throughout the program. His high energy has been consistently cited by recruits who have committed to the program.

Watson is from New Jersey and played his high school football at Paramus Catholic. He played collegiately at Bryant.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano was asked on Wednesday about the status of Watson and his recovery.

“Obviously coach isn’t with us, so we’re keeping him in our prayers. I’m hopeful that he’s going to recover fully and be able to come back and join us,” Schiano said on Wednesday. “But you know, we all pray for him every day.”

Rutgers faces No. 2 Michigan on Saturday. Kickoff is at noon and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.

