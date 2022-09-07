Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano won’t close or open the door on Taj Harris making a return

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The door remains open for Taj Harris to return to Rutgers football. So says Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano when asked about the possibility that Harris could be a part of the program again at some point.

In a surprising development this week, Harris posted on social media late on Monday afternoon that he was stepping away from football. The wide receiver provided no timetable for his return or any reason for why he has left the Rutgers football program.

Harris was seen as a huge addition to the Rutgers offense when he joined the team last winter.

Schiano didn’t give any details as to why Harris left the program. But he made it clear that the talented wide receiver, who was projected to be a big part of the offense, would be welcomed back.

“Taj and I are very close. I have a good relationship with him. He’s a great kid. He just sorting through some stuff,” Schiano said. “And we’ll see, you know? I’m not I’m not closing the door. I’m not opening the door. Look he’s a good person. He just needs to figure out what he needs to do for him…this bus doesn’t stop, we got to keep playing.”

Harris had one catch for nine yards in Saturday’s win at Boston College. A transfer from Syracuse, he played in three games last season. He had 16 catches for 171 receiving yards with three touchdowns before he left the ACC program.

In the annual spring game in late April, Harris had four catches for 44 yards including a first quarter touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Noah Vedral.

