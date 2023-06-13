Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano says Gavin Wimsatt ‘is on a really good trajectory’

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — The last time Gavin Wimsatt left the fall in late April following the annual Scarlet-White spring game, there was a lot of talk that the Rutgers football quarterback is headed in the right direction. Head coach Greg Schiano, in speaking with the media on Monday, said that Wimsatt’s development has only continued.

The presumptive starter for the season opener against Northwestern, Wimsatt has seen some ups and downs during his two seasons of college football. But there is no denying that as Wimsatt goes, so goes the fortunes of the Scarlet Knights this upcoming season.

Speaking at his annual Greg Schiano Charity Golf Classic, Schiano was asked about Wimsatt’s growth and development since he played in the spring game.

“Great. He’s working extremely hard. He’s passionate about what is in front of him. And coach, Kirk Ciarrocca I think is just the perfect guy to teach them and they’re working hard together and I’m excited,” Schiano said. “I think all of our quarterbacks are getting better. But I think Gavin is really on a good trajectory right now. So you just got to keep building it. You know, there’s no as I said, there’s no magic pill that ‘it’ happens. It’s got to do it day in and day out and get better and it gets easier and easier as you do it more and more. It’s a game of repetition. So we’ll be there.”

Last season Wimsatt, a former four-star recruit, threw for 757 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

All proceeds from Monday night’s event at Fiddler’s Elbow will benefit Chop4Change, Athletes in Action and the Robert E. “Bob” Mulcahy Football Scholarship Fund.

