For Rutgers football, the growth of Gavin Wimsatt has more than just one layer this season

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — There are plenty of reasons for Rutgers football’s more consistent play on offense this season, ranging from some significant development from Gavin Wimsatt to the immediate impact of new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. But the play of what last year was a much-maligned offensive line certainly is a major reason why Rutgers is moving the ball well and limiting mistakes.

All told, the line has given up just two sacks, a strong number no matter the opposition faced. But when considering that Rutgers has faced three Power Five opponents, including two from the Big Ten, it is an especially strong showing.

And the addition of Ciarrocca has been the perfect tonic for this offense’s ailments over the past three years.

No one has benefitted more from this improved offensive line than Wimsatt, who has just one turnover through the season’s first five games. He has 733 passing yards with a 54.8 completion percentage and five touchdowns with one interception.

“It all starts up front I think they’ve done a great job all season just protecting me and just giving me enough time to throw the ball,” Wimsatt said on Wednesday.

Sixth in scoring offense, Rutgers has the tenth-best total offense in the Big Ten this year. Both numbers are significant upgrades for where this program has been in the past.

Last year, Rutgers finished the season second from the bottom in both statistical categories.

Credit has to be given to Ciarrocca, a veteran offensive coordinator who was most recently with Minnesota. He has come in and steadied the ship, with Rutgers looking competent and capable against their peers.

That is seen in the play of Wimsatt, who has a confidence this year that is playing out in his pocket poise and decision-making.

“I think it’s all one and the same. Other than the play calls what Kirk does as a coach and what Gavin does as a player, that’s how they mesh together and that’s why this works so well right now,” head coach Greg Schiano said on Monday. “It’s a continual effort; you’re as good as your last outing. So we’ve just got to keep working at it and he’ll keep getting better. You know, Kirk calls the game and he calls it the way he sees fit.”

Wimsatt has been joined at the hip to Ciarrocca since the offensive coordinator was hired in January. Schiano’s search for a new offensive coordinator took excruciatingly long but he insisted that in Ciarrocca, he had targeted the perfect mentor to bring along his young quarterback.

So far, Wimsatt has passing grades for Ciarrocca.

“Of course, I think coach Ciarrocca is a great playcaller and a great coach,” Wimsatt said. “His energy and what he does for the quarterbacks – it’s a great job and not only the quarterbacks but the offense. So I think he always puts us in the best position possible.”

