Rutgers football: Greg Schiano updates on Naseim Brantley’s status

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Naseim Brantley is still not eligible to play for Rutgers football as the transfer portal wide receiver remains in NCAA Purgatory.

Brantley joined Rutgers football in January out of Western Illinois. A season ago, he had 53 catches for 909 receiving yards with nine touchdowns.

Brantley was one of two transfer portal additions at wide receiver for Rutgers. The other, JaQuae Jackson, has been very productive for the Scarlet Knights through the first four games of the season.

On Wednesday when asked for an update on Brantley, head coach Greg Schiano maintained that things are in a holding pattern.

“As far as Brantley will see you know, we’re there’s some things in the works,” Schiano said. “We’ll see what happens.”

The aforementioned Jackson, a transfer out of Division II Cal, has certainly added something to the offense. He is second on the team in receiving yards and has shown an ability to get open down the field and be a playmaker.

On the season, Jackson has eight catches for 136 receiving yards.

