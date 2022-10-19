Rutgers football: Greg Schiano and new look staff juggling responsibilities ahead of Big Ten match-up

It has certainly been a week of transition for Rutgers football as the program tries the midseason shuffle at offensive coordinator.

The decision last week to let go of offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson was not an easy one for head coach Greg Schiano. That the move happened midseason surely added to the difficulty level for Schiano, with a residual impact on his staff.

Not only is interim offensive coordinator Nunzio Campanileadjusting to his new role within the offense and the program, but Rutgers has a new tight ends coach as well in Joe Susan (who steps into Campanile’s old role with the coaching staff). So there is a juggling of responsibilities as well within the coaching staff plus the new roles for Campanile and Susan.

It is against this backdrop that Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) returns to action on Saturday when they host Indiana (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) at noon on the Big Ten Network.

“Well, I think first and foremost, we have a great group of guys in that room. And so now Nunz has moved into the leadership position. But the support of the staff is great. And I’ve been able to spend a lot of time with Nunz in the last, you know, whatever it is, seven days working through this. And I just think everybody’s kind of circled the wagons and is willing to do whatever it takes, including our players. So that’s been good,” Schiano told reporters this week. “And our defense is playing really well right now, top 20 in a lot of categories and doing a great job. I think the staff has done an incredible job of connecting with the guys. There’s a great chemistry there. So hopefully we can kind of keep that rolling on defense and as I said on Sunday night and start to make offense a weapon that’s similar to that. I think special teams, if we detail it just a little bit better, we can really be a force. We’ve done some good things, but then we’ve also made some mistakes that have hurt us.”

Rutgers is third from the bottom of the Big Ten in scoring offense. They are also second from the bottom of the league in total offense, averaging 334 yards per game this season.

