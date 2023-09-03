Rutgers football’s Greg Schiano gives an update on Naseim Brantley

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Naseim Brantley did not play on Sunday for Rutgers football in a situation that has Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano fuming. Rutgers started the season with a 24-7 win over Northwestern.

Schiano would not go into any details about Brantley or what the issue is, but he did say that it stems from an issue with the NCAA.

Brantley came to Rutgers this offseason via the transfer portal. Last season at Western Illinois, he had 53 catches for 909 receiving yards with nine touchdowns. He was projected to be instant impact player for Rutgers, who lost talent such as wide receivers Aron Cruickshank and Sean Ryan over the offseason.

“Naseim has an issue, an NCAA issue, and I’m going to hold comment right now on about because I’m about fuming; you could fry an egg on my head with that whole situation,” Schiano said after his team’s win on Sunday. “I’ll shut up before I get in trouble. (the Naseim situation) got me so mad, I lost track.”

Even without Brantley, the Rutgers offense looked solid and improved. They registered 20 first downs and 285 yards of total offense. It wasn’t prolific, but what stood out for Rutgers was no turnovers as well as 37:56 in time of possession.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire