Rutgers football: Greg Schiano gives injury updates on Moses Walker, Mo Toure and Sam Brown

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Some pretty big pieces to the Rutgers football defense are on the field and practicing. And one projected starter on offense seems to be making some steady progress as well.

Moses Walker and Mo Toure, both injured last spring, were a full-go on Tuesday nearly a year after their respective injuries. Toure, an All-Big Ten caliber linebacker, was expected to be a starter last year for Rutgers. And Walker, a former four-star recruit, was impressive last spring.

So it was good news when, on Tuesday, head coach Greg Schiano said that Toure and Walker were both on the field. And Sam Brown, who became a starter midway through his freshman season, was making progress from his season-ending injury late last October.

“Well, Moses Walker and Mo are full go. Sam is working his way back in. But they’re all like I said – two are full go and when I say they’re full go, they’re not 100% they’re working their way back to being but I’m very encouraged there,” Schiano said on Tuesday. “And then Sam is getting better by the day. So he’s taken a lot of mental reps and kind of what we call enacting behind the play and that kind of stuff.”

Brown was a four-star recruit out of Philadelphia. In his first collegiate start last year against Indiana, Brown had 101 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

Related

Rutgers football: Gavin Wimsatt gets a passing grade on Day 1 of spring practice

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire