Rutgers football: Greg Schiano is eyeing a growing role for freshman Jesse Ofurie

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Jesse Ofurie is making strides, the Rutgers football wide receiver having made an impression on the coaching staff beginning in the spring.

The true freshman made his collegiate debut on Saturday, registering one catch for seven yards in a 52-3 win over Wagner.

Ofurie, like several members of the 2023 class, was under-recruited nationally.

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver, Ofurie was ranked the No. 10 recruit in Massachusetts in last year’s class. He counted Rutgers as his only Power Five offer from a list that included Air Force, Army, UConn and Temple as well as several Ivy League programs.

On Wednesday, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano spoke to the development of Ofurie.

“He had a great training camp, and then he got injured. So that’s why he wasn’t around the first few weeks. You guys saw him on the availability report,” Schiano said. “Then he worked his way back from the injury and he just had to knock the rust off. But I think that he’s going to be a viable player. as the year goes on. The more reps he can get in practice, the more ready he’ll be ready to play. And he’s a good player.”

Rutgers plays on Saturday at Wisconsin. Kickoff is at noon and the game will be streamed on Peacock.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire