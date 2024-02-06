Who from Rutgers football got ranked in the Top 101 Players from 2023 College Football

On Monday, Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai ranked No. 81 in PFF College Top 101 Players rankings from 2023 College Football. The Scarlet Knights’ star running back finished in the top 10 in the FBS in rushing grade, yards after contact, and forced missed tackles.

Monangai finished second in the Power Five overall grade behind Notre Dame Audric Estime. The 2023 Pinstripe Bowl MVP and First Team All-Big Ten (Pro Football Focus) running back logged 242 carries for 1,262 rushing yards with eight touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. Also, Monangai added eight catches for 78 yards to his 2023 resume.

Top 101 Players from the 2023 College Football Season: Players 90-81🔥 pic.twitter.com/eACd5MixV9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 5, 2024

In 13 games last season, Monangai recorded seven games with 100+ rushing yards, with his best performance coming in Week 2 against Temple. Monangai finished the game with 165 rushing yards on 28 carries and one touchdown in a winning effort against the Owls.

Monangai followed his stellar Week 2 performance with a three-touchdown game against Virginia Tech in Week 3. For his efforts in Week 3, Monangai was recognized with the weekly Doak Walker Award for the top running back in the nation.

In four seasons with the Scarlet Knights, the Roseland, New Jersey native has recorded 413 carries for 1,942 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 41 games, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt. With one year left of eligibility, the former Don Bosco Prep prospect has elected to return to Rutgers for his final season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire