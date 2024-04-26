Rutgers football got the Funke – four-star edge Dominic Funke takes a Thursday visit

Dominic Funke took an unofficial visit on Thursday to Rutgers football, continuing his relationship with the Big Ten program’s coaching staff.

Funke, a three-star defensive end from St. Sebastian’s Country Day (Needham, Massachusetts), is a class of 2026 prospect. He has been a regular visitor to Rutgers football over the past season.

He holds offers from Boston College, Syracuse, Temple and Wisconsin. Last weekend, he took an unofficial visit to Wisconsin. He has no other visits planned anywhere in the near future.

Funke is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound presence off the edge. The unofficial visit on Thursday was another important step for Rutgers to continue their relationship with one of the top edge rushers in the nation.

“The visit was great. Loved watching practice and seeing the culture that the staff brings and the intensity that team plays with. Also had some great conversations with the coaches,” Funke told Rutgers Wire. “I enjoyed getting to know coach Campenni (defensive ends coach Julian Campenni) and coach Harasymiak (defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak) better on this trip. Their detailed and passionate coaching style stood out to me.”

Rivals ranks Funke as the No. 13 defensive end in the class of 2026.

Campenni was hired by Rutgers in January and this was Funke’s second time meeting with him the defensive ends coach. Fuke said the relationship took a step forward this week as he “Enjoyed building that relationship more today and seeing him in action at practice.”

“I’ve gotten to know Rutgers very well and feel very comfortable there,” Funke said. “It’s always been high on my list.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire