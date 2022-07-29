Rutgers football got a big addition this offseason in defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak

The impact of Joe Harasymiak is being felt within the Rutgers football. The Scarlet Knights new defensive coordinator has been a standout addition this offseason according to Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano.

Harasymiak joined Rutgers football this offseason after spending the last two seasons at Minnesota as their defensive coordinator. Harasymiak making the move to Rutgers is an important offseason addition to a defensive coaching staff that is young.

For Schiano, Harasymiak checked off all the boxes when it came to finding a defensive coordinator.

“I’m excited – Joe Harasymiak, who most recently comes from the University of Minnesota. Joe is a guy who was raised in our system of defense. He’s put his on twists and tweaks on it which I love,” Schiano told the Big Ten Network this week. “We’ve only been together seven months and I’ve enjoyed every day of it. He’s not only an excellent football coach, he’s a great connector with the players.”

Harasymiak has an intriguing college resume before coming to Rutgers. A former college quarterback at Springfield, he started on the sidelines at the Division I level in 2011 as a defensive backs coach at Maine. He became the program’s head coach in 2016, staying with Maine for three years and then moving to Minnesota in the Big Ten as their secondary coach.

O/U: 5.5 REG season wins for Rutgers in 2022-23? - Powered By PickUp

Related

'We need to be better on the offensive line': Greg Schiano discusses how the offense can improve

Now, he made the offseason move to join Schiano’s staff.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire