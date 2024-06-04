Rutgers football goes out to Lansdale Catholic’s Terrance Smith

Terrance Smith, a class of 2027 recruit, was offered by Rutgers football this week.

A 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman who lines up on both sides of the ball for Lansdale Catholic (Lansdale, Pennsylvania), Smith’s offer from Rutgers was the first from a Power Five program in his recruitment.

He is also a standout discus thrower.

Last year, Lansdale Catholic went 5-5.

As an offensive lineman, Smith shows some serious potential. He is physically imposing and strong and moves very well.

His agility, highlighted by how he pulls and can get down the field in his run blocking, is impressive. The fluidity of motion he shows is especially noticeable given that he is coming off his freshman season and should still be very raw in these aspects of his development.

He posted on social media on Monday about the offer from Rutgers:

Following their first official visit weekend, Rutgers now has 18 committed players. The recruiting class is ranked top-10 in the nation by Rivals.

