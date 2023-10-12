Rutgers football: Given the circumstances, Greg Schiano is impressed with what Michigan State has done this season

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Michigan State certainly has not had an easy go of it this year, but the Big Ten program has managed to outperform expectations through their first five games of the season. Their performance has certainly left an impression on Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano.

Rutgers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) hosts Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at SHI Stadium.

The Spartans have had a rough season, underscored by the accusations made against former head coach Mel Tucker. Allegations that led to Tucker’s dismissal two weeks ago.

Under interim head coach Harlon Barnett, Michigan State is 2-3 (0-2 Big Ten) and has lost three straight games.

But the team is playing hard given the circumstances, something that is a testament to Barnett’s ability to return some normalcy to the program.

For Schiano, Saturday’s game has the potential to be a tough one. Michigan State has beaten Rutgers in their previous two meetings.

“You know, they’re a good football team. They’ve had some…they’ve had so much stuff going on that it’s hard to believe they played as well as they have, but they’re really a talented group,” Schiano said on Wednesday following practice. “Their defensive front is as good as we’ve seen. Number 27 (Cal Haladay), their linebacker, you know he is just an old-school playmaker defensively, they’re second in the nation in third-down defense. So it’s going to be quite a challenge to move the ball on them.”

Two weeks ago in their second Big Ten game of the season, Michigan State played hard in a 26-16 loss at Iowa.

It isn’t all cut and dry with Michigan State and the game prep, however.

There is uncertainty about their quarterback situation, something that is complicated by the Spartans coming off a bye week. But Schiano believes that Michigan State has the potential to move the ball because of their solid offensive line and some good playmakers.

“And we’re not certain on who the quarterback is going to be. There’s been a lot of chatter that may change, but we’re prepared to see both of them,” Schiano said. “Their transfer running back (Nathan Carter) from Connecticut has done a great job. I think their o-line is really a quality offensive line and they have skilled receivers. So you know, it’s gonna be quite a challenge. But it’s great to have it at home. It’s great to have homecoming, looking forward to it.”

