Rutgers football is getting an athletic offensive linemen in 2025 recruit Jayden Elijah

Rutgers football has made the offensive line a priority in this recruiting class. The first offensive lineman to commit to Rutgers in this recruiting cycle was three-star recruit Jayden Elijah

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle from New Jersey brings size and athleticism to the Scarlet Knights in the upcoming years.

Elijah is a big, athletic, long, and physical player who fits the mold of a big-time offensive lineman who plays with excellent leverage despite being raw on the gridiron. His style of play is perfect for what Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and offensive line coach Pat Flaherty are looking for in an offensive lineman.

He is the No. 20 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports. ESPN ranks him at No. 14 in New Jersey.

The future Scarlet Knight is strong but needs improvement with his technique. He has plenty of strength but needs quicker feet on the Power Five level. Being fast and agile is important as an offensive lineman, but good footwork is key to protect your teammates and help move the ball downfield.

Elijah is a hard worker who can block in the run game and punish pass rushers. He is mentally tough and can handle challenges as they come about. Since Elijah is raw on the field, the 2025 prospect might take time to develop as he learns how to adapt to the Power Five level.

