Rutgers football gets huge (and surprising commitment) from Logan Blake

It was a good Thursday night for Rutgers football, who secured the commitment of Logan Blake. The tight end is one of the top players in New Jersey for the 2023 recruiting class.

Rutgers football got in on Blake with an offer mid-March. Now, the tight end prospect committed to the Scarlet Knights in a recruitment that wrapped up rather quickly for the in-state school.

Blake is set for a post-graduate year at The Hun School.

His verbal to Rutgers football is a massive win for the Scarlet Knights, who keep another top New Jersey player home and add a talent at a position of need.

The three-star tight end held four total offers from UConn, Duke and Pittsburgh as well as the Scarlet Knights. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 46 tight end in the nation and the No. 13 player in New Jersey.

Blake checks in at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds.

Blake announced his commitment to Rutgers football via his social media on Thursday night:

The commitment of Blake gives Rutgers five verbals in the 2023 recruiting class. He is the third player from New Jersey in this class to commit to the Scarlet Knights.

Related

Rutgers football legacy Jake Guarnera gets an offer from the Big Ten program

All three New Jersey commits to Rutgers football are top 15 in the state according to 247Sports. There is No. 13 Blake along with No. 4 JaSire Peterson (a four-star defensive lineman) and No. 11 John Stone (a three-star offensive lineman).

Story continues

The commitment of Blake also points to a breakthrough at the Hun, a school that Rutgers has historically struggled to recruit over the years. Last season, four-star offensive lineman Jacob Allen, a standout at Hun, committed to Rutgers last spring.

Related

Impact players: Rutgers football places two in the top 75 of the transfer portal rankings

Allen was an All-American and the top player in the state according to Rivals.