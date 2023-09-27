Rutgers football Gavin Wimsatt ranked No. 9 in Saturday Tradition’s QB rankings

On Tuesday, Saturday Tradition announced their Big Ten quarterback rankings, with Rutgers football (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten) Gavin Wimsatt ranking No. 9 heading into Week 5.

According to Saturday Tradition’s B1G QB rankings, the Rutgers’ junior quarterback is ranked No. 9 out of 14 Big Ten quarterbacks heading into Saturday’s matchup against Wagner (2-2). Wimsatt finished his Week 4 matchup against No. 2 Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) with 11 completions on 21 attempts for 180 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Also, he contributed 28 yards on the ground.

Saturday Tradition is a site that cover the Big Ten exclusively.

Despite the Scarlet Knights’ 31-7 loss to the Wolverines, Wimsatt gave Rutgers an early lead with a 69-yard touchdown pass and didn’t get sacked once against Michigan’s No. 3 national ranking defense. He did throw his first interception in Week 4 but performed well against the Wolverines in a hostile Big Ten territory.

Our updated B1G QB rankings: 1. McCarthy

2. Allar

3. Tagovailoa

4. McCord

5. Mordecai

6. Card

7. Bryant

8. Kim

9. Wimsatt

10. Altmyer

11. Haarberg

12. Kaliakmanis

13. Jackson

14. McNamara — Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) September 26, 2023

On the season, Wimsatt is averaging 146.8 yards per game through the air with a 51.7 percent completion percentage through Week 4. The Owensboro, Kentucky, native has a quarterback rating of 121.26 with four touchdowns and one interception in four games. Wimsatt is ranked No. 11 in the Big Ten Conference for total offense, recording 172 rushing yards, 587 passing yards, and 121 plays heading into his matchup against Wagner.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire