Rutgers football: Four-star Isaiah Crumpler details his recruitment and upcoming spring game visits

Isaiah Crumpler is seeing his recruitment continue to develop, this as the class of 2024 wide receiver and Rutgers football recruit is working his way towards a summertime commitment.

Last year in 11 games, Crumpler had 55 catches for 614 yards with five touchdowns for D.H. Conley (Greenville, N.C.). He is a 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver who is ranked a four-star in the 247Sports Composite.

He holds Power Five offfers from Duke and Rutgers. He also has significant offers from the likes of Charlotte, East Carolina and James Madison.

“It’s been great, I have been enjoying the process a lot,” Crumpler told Rutgers Wire this week. “I will be at Duke’s spring game this coming Saturday and will be going to the Rutgers spring game on April 29.”

Sam Pilof, who committed to Rutgers football over the weekend, made Crumpler one of his first contacts after his decision. Crumpler has the potential to be an explosive addition to any Power Five offense.

Pilof is a three-star linebacker from Wisconsin and a top five player in the state.

As one of his two Power Five offers, Crumpler says that things are going well with Rutgers.

“Things are great between Rutgers and I; we stay in contact a lot,” Crumpler said. “The coaches really want me there and they have shown it from my first visit and all of my conversations with them.”

One of the developing relationships at Rutgers is with Dave Brock. The wide receivers coach was hired this offseason and brings an impressive resume to Rutgers after spending his previous five years with the Atlanta Falcons. His last three seasons in the NFL he was the wide receivers coach for the Falcons.

“Things are great between coach Brock and I, he’s a really good coach and has coached at the top level,” Crumpler said. “He’s a coach that knows the kind of work you need to put in to make it to the pros.”

Crumpler will be taking an official visit to East Carolina on June 22. Rutgers will get an official visit from Crumpler on June 2.

