Rutgers football: With four official visits locked in, Raphael Dunn is not done with his recruiting plans

Raphael Dunn has four official visits lined up as the New Jersey prospect plans to likely carry his recruitment into the fall.

Dunn, a safety for The Lawrenceville School (Lawrenceville, N.J.), is an intriguing prospect. At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, he could either be a safety or a linebacker at the next level.

He could even grow into being an edge rusher in the right system.

Ranked a three-star and the No. 19 recruit in the nation per 247Sports, Dunn caught fire on the recruiting circuit following February offers from Vanderbilt and Rutgers.

“So far I would say lately Wisconsin, Vanderbilt and Virginia have been recruiting me the hardest. Rutgers is a school that is always there too,” Dunn told Rutgers Wire. “They send me and my parents letters all the time. “My recruitment has been very cool. It kind of all started all of a sudden. It felt like one school offered and then I got four or five in a week. I’m super happy and grateful to have all the schools offer me. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of and wanted. Even to be ranked is amazing. I was recently ranked nationally on 247Sports and have been ranked on On3.”

Dunn’s recruitment took off shortly after Rutgers offered in late February. He was recently on campus in late March.

He said that Virginia, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin and Kentucky will all get visits in June. He is eyeing up more visits in September.

One of those programs might be Rutgers. The in-state program is doing well in his recruitment, with Dunn saying that “Rutgers is amazing. The coaching staff is really cool.”

“I hope Rutgers gives me one. I’d love to go back. But even if I don’t go back they are still on my top list of schools I’m interested in,” Dunn said of an official visit to Rutgers. “I had a great unofficial and saw a lot about the school and people.”

