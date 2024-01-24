Rutgers football: Former Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Stanley Dennis II joins Sacred Heart

After entering the transfer portal in late December, former former Rutgers football defensive lineman Dennis II has found a new home. Dennis who has two years of eligibility, will take his talents to Sacred Heart University.

Dennis joins the Pioneers after spending three years in Piscataway. During his time at Rutgers, he only appeared in one game, which came during the 2022 season. The talented defensive lineman helped Rutgers earn a win in his collegiate debut against Wagner.

While Dennis did not get many snaps at Rutgers, he excelled in the classroom. He was named to the All-Big Ten Academic team in 2021, 2022 and 2023. As he looks to help the Pioneers defense, he hopes to continue his academic excellence.

Although there is only a little college tape on Dennis II, he was impressive in Rutgers’s spring game last year. The Taft School product recorded six tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble as a member of the White team.

He will join a Pioneers team that finished last year with a 2-9 record. Due to their struggles, Dennis should get plenty of opportunities to make an impact on the defensive line.

Since the calendar flipped to January, the Scarlet Knights have also lost defensive back Elijuwan Mack and offensive lineman Hunter Seubert to the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire