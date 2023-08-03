Rutgers football: Five (under-the-radar) names to keep an eye on in training camp

If Rutgers football is going to progress in its rebuild, then this fourth season under head coach Greg Schiano is going to be pivotal. Some players are going to need to step up and make a mark in training camp.

Fall camp opens up this week for Rutgers football and there is some anticipation that this team could be ready to take a step forward this season.

This is the deepest roster Schiano has had since his return to Rutgers, a necessity given that the program plays in the Big Ten and the toughest conference in college football.

Scroll down and check out five names to keep an eye on in training camp and why their individual development is so important for Rutgers!

Rashad Rochelle

2022 ATH

Springfield High School pic.twitter.com/DSdiqNBvZO — Dayton Burnett (@DaytonBurnett) May 26, 2021

Known as an explosive athlete, Rochelle came in and saw some significant snaps last year as a true freshman. A former high school quarterback, Rochelle came in as a wide receiver but was used primarily at running back.

Heading into his sophomore season, it looks like he will be back at wide receiver where his explosiveness and speed should see him develop into a true playmaker.

If Rochelle can continue to develop his hands and his ability to run routes, then he can be trouble for opposing defenses in the open field. He has all the tools to be very special.

4. Jaquae Jackson

Where will D-2 All-American JaQuae Jackson Commit 👀🔥 He has Offers from Michigan State, Miami, Pitt, Texas A&M & more 😳@quaerid_9 pic.twitter.com/k1inIiltK5 — Prospect Media (@prospectmedia_) May 11, 2023

A transfer out of the Division II, Jackson turned down some legitimate Power Five offers to land at Rutgers and be instructed by wide receivers coach Dave Brock. He comes to Rutgers with the potential to be their best wide receiver this season.

Jackson is a tireless worker, a good route runner and has elusive speed. Rutgers is desperate for a playmaker on offense and Jackson has the tools to be just that.

Last season for Call (Pennsylvania), he had 77 catches for 1,178 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Like Rochelle, Jackson has the chance to be a special talent in the open field and a true playmaker.

#RFootball is building something special with the commitment of four-star Moses Walker, the top player in New York…Currently fourth best class in the Big Ten…No. 12 in the nation. pic.twitter.com/XcA83N8ZOv — Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) July 15, 2021

Lost last spring to a season ending injury, Walker becomes an important depth piece who could well challenge for a starting spot. The kid is aggressive and a thumper.

The former four-star linebacker was reportedly impressive last spring prior to the injury. A former four-star, Walker has the potential to make a move this summer and challenge for a big role in the defense.

There is every reason to believe that Walker can be a Big Ten caliber talent at linebacker. He is truly a sideline-to-sideline player.

2. Isaiah Iton

From OleMissFB: Isaiah Iton is ready to cause some 𝙋𝙍𝙊𝘽𝙇𝙀𝙈𝙎 up front in the SEC! 😤@isaiahiton2 | #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/J7gqI4qPro — 97.3 Kiss 📻 (@973Kiss) December 16, 2020

A transfer from Ole Miss, Iton brings some serious beef and size to the Rutgers defensive line. If he can consistently command double teams and get penetration, he can transform the Rutgers defensive line and the defense as a whole.

Rutgers has some good pass rushers and their linebackers run a solid two-deep. The secondary, while not deep, is talented. Their struggles have come in the interior.

If Iton address those concerns and be solid, then this defense can be top half of the Big Ten.

The struggles of the Rutgers offense the past three seasons are many and varied, but one constant has been offensive line play. Rutgers simply has been inadequate along the line.

Enter Pat Flaherty this offseason, and Rutgers has a coach with legitimate college and NFL experience. For a young player like Needham, that’s a big deal.

At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Needham now has the look of a Big Ten interior offensive lineman. He has long arms and showed some developmental progress this spring.

Needham played in six games last year but seems poised to take the next step. If he can do that, then this offensive line has the potential to be improved.

Coming out of high school, Needham was a three-star and the No. 24 player in Pennsylvania in the 2021 class. He picked Rutgers over Arizona State, Boston College, Maryland and Wake Forest among others.

