Rutgers football: Five things to watch during the ‘Spring Game’

On Saturday, Rutgers football gets set to host its annual spring Scarlet-White Game at SHI Stadium. After the conclusion of 14 spring practices, Rutgers football is ready to see one final evaluation before the 2023 season is underway.

For the last month, the Scarlet Knights have been installing a new system under offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca while attempting to make strides on defense. Players’ jobs won’t be won or lost on Saturday, but the scrimmage will provide where the competition stands.

The quarterback competition between sophomore Gavin Wimsatt and junior Evan Simon will be a focal point on Saturday. In five games last season, Wimsatt threw for 757 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Through nine games last season (two starts), Simon threw for 777 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions. The two quarterbacks have been evaluated throughout the spring and will face off against each other on Saturday.

RUTGERS NATION‼️ Come join us tomorrow for the Scarlet-White game with a postgame autograph session with the Scarlet Knights football team presented by Knights of the Raritan.

The action begins at 3 p.m. with the Big Ten Network Connor Onion (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand (analyst), and Dom Savino (sideline) handling the broadcasting.

Here are the five things to watch:

Development of quarterback Gavin Wimsatt

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has yet to name the starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season, with Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon competing for the job. Wimsatt has shown signs of development throughout the spring, but can he perform in a game setting? With a young offense, Schiano is looking for Wimsatt to take ownership of the unit and make faster decisions. Schiano will look for Wimsatt to improve his decision-making and accuracy in his third season with Rutgers football.

Who will step up at wide receiver?

Rutgers wide receiver coach Dave Brock has a tall task in finding the best wide receivers for young Gavin Wimsatt. One of the biggest questions facing the offense is how Rutgers will absorb the losses of Sean Ryan, Aron Cruickshank, and Shameen Jones, its most productive wide receivers from last season.

With the transition switch from defensive back to wide receiver, Chris Long will have a chance to battle it out for some snaps along with Isaiah Washington and Rashad Rochelle. Freshman Dylan Braithwaite received praise for his speed and athletic ability, but is he ready to contribute?

Dylan Braithwaite C/O 23 – WR – Holy Trinity (Long Island, NY) is our first Watchlist player we will feature. He is among several NE 6 Select players who we will announce daily along with a small sample size of clips. pic.twitter.com/mKKvMXlIez — Prospect NYS (@prospectnys) August 2, 2021

Battle in the trenches

#Dolphins Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty on preparing younger players to be ready for the season. pic.twitter.com/mTYgwpej0Y — Devi Rhamesz (@ChrliesWarchest) July 20, 2019

With the newly appointed offensive line coach, Pat Flaherty, Schiano knows the offensive line needs to improve heading into the 2023 season. Flaherty knows how to piece together the best offensive unit. It starts with competition and battling for positions. Rutgers has to replace 2022 starters JD DiRenzo (who started every game in 2022) and Willie Tyler (who started nine). Schiano has been impressed with Tyler Needham, Gus Zilinskas, and Kobe Asamoah (who started the last three games at left guard as a true freshman) throughout the spring and will be looking to see who wins the battle in the trenches.

Which defensive transfer will stand out?

The Scarlet Knights received multiple defensive transfers during the off-season, and it will be interesting to see which one can impact an experienced defense. Rutgers returns eight starters and some contributors from last season, providing a ton of experience on defense. With the departure of key players, defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh, cornerback Christian Braswell, safety Aaron Young, and safety Christian Izien, can the new acquisitions fill those holes?

Transfer defensive tackle Isaiah Iton will not participate in the spring game tomorrow because he is still finishing his spring semester at Ole Miss. Northern Illinois cornerback transfer Eric Rogers will have a chance to showcase his talent along with Minnesota safety transfer Michael “Flip” Dixon and Akron’s defensive back Charles Amankwaa.

Development of the young prospects

Schiano will see which young prospect is ready to contribute to the 2023 season and who still needs development. These young prospects will have a chance to showcase their talents as the depth chart gets divided.

Freshman Ajani Sheppard has shown signs of being a Power Five quarterback for Rutgers football this spring. Another early enrollee, Ian Strong, can contribute to a young receiver group. Out of high school, Strong was the No. 1 ranked recruit in New York for his recruiting class.

