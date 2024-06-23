Rutgers football: Five Scarlet Knights earn spot on Phil Steele All-American List

With the college football season quickly approaching, the latest Phil Steele preseason All-American list was released this past week. Rutgers was well represented, with five players selected.

The list of Rutgers football players named to the list included running back Kyle Monangia, linebacker Mohamed Toure, offensive lineman Hollin Pierce, and defensive backs Flip Dixon and Robert Longerbeam.

Expectations are higher for every player on this list, including Monangia, who is coming off a stellar season. During the 2023 campaign, he recorded seven 100-yard games and led the Big Ten in rushing with 1,262 yards. He also scored eight touchdowns and was arguably Rutgers‘ best player on offense.

While Rutger’s star running back frustrated defenses, Toure made life hard for quarterbacks. After missing the 2022 season, he played in all 13 games and finished second on the team in tackles with 93, including 9.5 for a loss. Due to his play, Toure was named a Comeback Player of the Year semifinalist.

As Toure was a human highlight reel, he got some help from Dixon and Longerbeam. In his first season with the Scarlet Knights, Dixon started all 13 games, recording 76 tackles. Longerbeam made his presence felt in the passing game as he was one of two players in the Big Ten with double-digit pass breakups.

Rounding out the list is Hollin, who has been a model of consistency on the offensive line. He has started 37 consecutive games, the longest active streak on the roster. He was also rated the sixth-best tackle in the Big Ten by Pro Football Focus.

After winning their first bowl game in a decade, Rutgers football has high hopes for the 2024 campaign. They are also receiving more national attention which was on display in Phil Steele’s list. If this group can meet expectations then Rutgers will be a lot of fun to watch.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire