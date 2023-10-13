Rutgers football’s five keys to a Week 7 victory over the Spartans

On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights (4-2, 1-2) are set to take on the Michigan State Spartans (2-3, 0-2) for the 10th time while playing in the Big Ten Conference. Rutgers’ Week 7 matchup against the Spartans will mark the seventh time Rutgers is hosting Michigan State and the 15th time both teams are playing each other.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-0 at home this season, and Saturday’s game will be Rutgers’ 89th Homecoming game in program history. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and his Scarlet Knights are seeking a 5-2 start for the first time since 2014 and a 2-2 Big Ten record for the first time since 2017.

The last time the Scarlet Knights played the Spartans was in 2022 when Michigan State defeated Rutgers 27-21 in Week 10. The Rutgers offense outgained the Spartans 460-453 but couldn’t score enough points to capture the Big Ten victory.

Below are Rutgers’ five keys to a Week 7 victory as the Scarlet Knights seek a 4-0 home record for the first time since 2011.

Running Back Kyle Monangai to spark the rushing attack for the Scarlet Knights

Luke Fickell says slowing down Rutgers Kyle Monangai was a key for Wisconsin: ‘It was a focus for us’ https://t.co/w9fmvuOBeh — RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) October 11, 2023

In 2022, Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai totaled 162 rushing yards against Michigan State, the most by a Scarlet Knight in a Big Ten game. Heading into Week 7, Rutgers junior running back is ranked No. 5 in the Big Ten with 487 rushing yards. The Roseland, New Jersey, native had his worst performance in Week 6 and is due for a bounce-back game in Week 7. The Spartan’s defense is ranked No. 7 in the Big Ten, meaning Monangai is projected to have a solid for the Scarlet Knights.

Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt to throw for multiple touchdowns

The Scarlet Knights are on the board. 🤩@aaronyoung04 x @RFootball 💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/V8uM3zDvpn — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) October 7, 2023

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt had some success against Michigan State, recording his first game with multiple touchdown passes, completing 20 completions and 236 passing yards last season. Rutgers has permitted just three sacks through Week 6, making Wimsatt feel comfortable in the pocket. Michigan State is ranked No. 10 in passing defense in the Big Ten, setting up Wimsatt for a big day on Saturday.

Rutgers tight end Johnny Langan to be an x-factor in the passing game

Heading into Week 7, Rutgers tight end Johnny Langan has recorded nine catches for 77 yards in six games this season. In 2022, the Wayne, New Jersey, native had a personal-best 73 receiving yards on five catches against the Spartans. The versatile tight end recorded 31 receptions for 296 yards and one touchdown last year. Langan is waiting for his breakout game this season, and the senior tight end is projected to be an x-factor in Rutgers’ Week 7 matchup.

Rutgers to score first against the Spartans

You are the home field advantage. See you Saturday 🪓 pic.twitter.com/LK7atDboHo — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 10, 2023

Through Week 6, the Scarlet Knights have scored first in 5-of-6 games this season. Also, that includes points on the first offensive drive in four games. If the Scarlet Knights can score points first, it takes the pressure off their No. 4 ranked Big Ten defense. Rutgers’ offense has started the games well through Week 6 but hasn’t maintained that energy throughout games. Heading into Week 7, the Scarlet Knights’ offense is ranked No.10 in total offense for the Big Ten. Look for Rutgers’ offense to start fast on Saturday, allowing their defense to hold the lead against the Spartans.

Rutgers defense to cause multiple turnovers

A red zone turnover. 😮 The @RFootball defense keeps it a three point game. 📺 @peacock pic.twitter.com/L0a5QIVaT8 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 7, 2023

Through Week 6, the Scarlet Knights have forced eight turnovers (five interceptions and three fumble recoveries), ranking them No. 10 in the Big Ten. The Rutgers’ defense forced two fumbles in Week 6 against Wisconsin, allowing the Scarlet Knights to stay in the game heading into the fourth quarter. The Scarlet Knights are nationally ranked No. 7 in red zone defense (0.625), No. 10 in passing defense (165.2 yards), No. 13 in scoring defense (14.7), No. 14 in total defense (282.7 yards), and No. 23 in turnover margin (0.67, +4).

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire