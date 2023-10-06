Rutgers football’s five keys to a Week 6 victory against Wisconsin

Rutgers football will head to Camp Randall Stadium to face the Wisconsin Badgers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, looking to improve on their strong start to the season. If the Scarlet Knights can capture a Week 6 victory over the Badgers, they will be 5-1 and off to their best start since 2014.

Heading into Week 6, Wisconsin is No. 1 in the Big Ten Western Division standings, as the Scarlet Knights are No. 5 in the Big Ten Eastern Division standings behind No. 1 Penn State, No. 2 Maryland, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 4 Ohio State.

Through five games this season, the Scarlet Knights offense is ranked No. 5 in fewest interceptions thrown (1), and their defense is No. 10 in total defense (267.8 yards).

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt will look to stay consistent as he continues to lead this Scarlet Knights offense. Also, wide receiver Christian Dremel will look to capture his fourth consecutive game with a receiving touchdown on Saturday.

Below are Rutgers’ five keys to a victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 6.

Rutgers to play turnover free football

Since 2020, the Scarlet Knights are 11-1 when not committing a turnover in a game. Heading into Week 6, the Scarlet Knights offense is ranked No. 5 in fewest interceptions thrown (1). Also, the Scarlet Knights offense is ranked No. 5 for red zone efficiency and is No. 4 in touchdown scored in the Big Ten conference. The Scarlet Knights have protected the football through five games, leading to the best potential start since 2014 (5-1).

Rutgers offense to start fast and score first

Heading into Week 6, the Rutgers offense has scored first in all five games this season. Also, that includes points on the first offensive drive in 4-of-5 games. The Scarlet Knights’ identity in 2023 is to grab an early lead and lean on their defense to capture the victory. Rutgers has scored 154 points, the most through five games since posting 200 in 2013. Against Wagner, the Scarlet Knights scored points in 8-of-9 offensive drives and will look to continue that high offensive efficiency in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Scarlet Knights offensive line needs to protect quarterback Gavin Wimsatt

Rutgers’ offensive line has been lights out when protecting quarterback Gavin Wimsatt in the pocket. The Scarlet Knights’ offensive line has permitted just two sacks, leading the nation (0.40/game). The offensive line has led to the growth of Wimsatt, allowing him to see the whole field without feeling the pressure from the opposing defense. If the offensive line can protect Wimsatt, it will open up the playbook for offensive coordinator Joe Ciarrocca against a strong Wisconsin defense.

Rutgers defense needs to stop the Badgers' rushing attack

The Scarlet Knights are No. 4 against stopping the run, and the Badgers are No. 2 in rushing offense in the Big Ten Conference. Wisconsin’s offense is led by running the football, and if Rutgers can limit the rushing yards, it would leave the Badgers’ offense one-dimensional. Also, heading into Week 6, the Scarlet Knights are No. 10 in the nation for total defense and No. 24 in rushing defense (98.6 yards). The Scarlet Knights need to key in on Wisonsin’s running back, Braelon Allen, ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten with 371 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Allen is averaging 92.8 rushing yards per game through Week 5.

Special teams to play x-factor for the Scarlet Knights

Under head coach Greg Schiano, the Scarlet Knights have blocked 67 kicks and scored 12 times off of block punts, including five in 2022. Schiano has registered 12 games with multiple blocked field goals, and the Rutgers special teams can be an x-factor in their Week 6 matchup. Rutgers kicker Jai Patel needs to continue his high level of play and produce as many points as possible for the Scarlet Knights. Through Week 5, Patel has made 5-of-7 field goals, with 50 yards being his longest kick.

