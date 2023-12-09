Rutgers football: Five facts to know about the Pinstripe Bowl

Rutgers football is set to play Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl in late December. The Pinstripe Bowl dates back to 2010and has a history of being a good game.

For Rutgers, this will be their twelfth bowl appearance in program history with an all-time mark of 6-5. The last time the Scarlet Knights appeared in a bowl game was in 2021 when they lost to Wake Forest 38-10 in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Rutgers last won a bowl game in 2014.

As for the Pinstripe Bowl, the Scarlet Knights and the Hurricanes aren’t strangers to Yankee Stadium. Below are some facts about the Pinstripe Bowl as we inch closer to the matchup against the Scarlet Knights and the Hurricanes.

Rutgers has a 1-1 record in the Pinstripe Bowl

The Official Rutgers Bowl Game Tailgate/Pep Rally @ Billy’s Sports Bar Featuring: ▪️The Marching Scarlet Knights🥁+ Spirit Team 📣 ▪️Special Guests🏈 ▪️Live Music and More🎸 Doors open at 10:00am WEAR RED | #CHOP More info⬇️https://t.co/6X2NbIhGUx pic.twitter.com/f8qXwVDj9d — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 7, 2023

On December 28, the Scarlet Knights will appear in their third Pinstripe Bowl. The last time Rutgers played at Yankee Stadium, the Scarlet Knights lost to No. 25 Notre Dame 29-16 in 2013. The Scarlet Knights first appeared in the Pinstripe Bowl in 2011 when they defeated Iowa State 27-13. At the time, Rutgers was led by current head coach Greg Schiano, and former running back Jawan Jamison recorded a solid performance, winning the Pinstripe’s MVP Award.

Miami is 0-1 in the Pinstripe Bowl

The only program in the country with a first-team freshman All-America on both sides of the football 👊 Congratulations to Francis and Rueben on well deserved recognition 🙌 pic.twitter.com/242jVviMUW — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 8, 2023

Miami will appear in its second Pinstripe Bowl in three weeks when they face Rutgers. In 2018, the Hurricanes first appeared in the Pinstripe Bowl, losing to Wisconsin 35-3. Heading into this matchup, ACC opponents have a 1-7 record in this bowl game, with Duke capturing their only conference victory in 2015 against Indiana.

The Hurricanes have appeared in 43 bowl games, recording 19 bowl wins in program history. The last time Miami won a bowl game was in 2016, defeating West Virginia 31-14 in the Russell Athletic Bowl. In their last 13 bowl appearances (2006-2020), the Hurricanes have only captured two victories.

Former Rutgers running back Jawan Jamison won the MVP Award in 2011

On the season, Monangai now has 635 rushing yards which leads the Big Ten. If he can reach 1,000 yards, he would be the first Rutgers players to do so since the 2012 season when Jawan Jamison accomplished that feat. @BobbyDeren 😤😤 https://t.co/juJjbzTQP4 — Bori_blanco (@ninaneddieanto) October 16, 2023

In the second-ever Pinstripe Bowl, former Rutgers running back Jawan Jamison captured the MVP Award in a winning effort. Jamison recorded two touchdowns in the second quarter to give Rutgers a 17-6 lead at halftime. The redshirt freshman logged 27 carries for 131 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt in a 27-13 victory. He finished the season with 231 carries for 897 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry for the 2011 season.

The Big Ten has a 7-1 record in the Pinstripe Bowl

Rutgers to the Pinstripe Bowl was in the cards for a long time. Story here: https://t.co/cqluLhGkTe pic.twitter.com/dmAV9T8Ut3 — Bobby Deren (@BobbyDeren) December 5, 2023

Since the Pinstripe Bowl came into existence in 2010, the Big Ten Conference has recorded victories in seven out of eight appearances. In 2015, Indiana lost to Duke 44-41 in overtime, giving the Big Ten their first loss in bowl history. Since then, the Big Ten Conference has captured the last six games, with Minnesota defeating Syracuse 28-20 last season.

Former Rutgers quarterback Chas Dodd has the longest recorded touchdown pass

In 2011, former Rutgers quarterback Chas Dodd completed an 86-yard pass to Brandon Coleman in the fourth quarter to log the longest touchdown pass in Pinstripe Bowl history. Dodd’s touchdown pass secured the Scarlet Knights’ victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, giving Rutgers their fifth bowl win in program history. Dodd finished the game with 13 completions on 24 attempts for 196 yards and one throwing touchdown.

