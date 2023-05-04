Rutgers football is the first Power Five offer for Luke Wafle

The Lakers stunned the Warriors in Game 1 of their series.
“Obviously, it's not the team that we've put together,” Cashman said of the Yankees' rough start to 2023. “We've had a lot of injuries.”
Boston countered Embiid's interior defense with 51 3-point attempts.
Bosa will play for his third different defensive coordinator in five years with the 49ers. He's not worried about it affecting his game.
The world's top 10 athlete earners collectively cracked $1.11 billion in the last year.
The No. 2 "Monday Night Football" coverage team will see an expanded role moving forward.
Rory McIlroy is back on Tour this week for the first time since he missed the cut at the Masters.
The WNBA is unique among major basketball leagues with its May-September schedule.
Ben Bryant was one of the most-experienced quarterbacks available in the transfer market.
Despite being No. 6 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is often underestimated.
After sharing some big-picture trade tips last week, Fred Zinkie returns to highlight which players to deal for and which to send packing.
The Eagles got good draft grades, and oddsmakers took note.
Cobb and Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field together at the end of the 2022 season, and they'll walk on the field at MetLife Stadium together to start the 2023 season.
No driver has won consecutive races at Kansas since Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020.
Here are the inner-workings of how the NBA Replay Center breaks down some of the most important plays of the league's most important games.
The dust from the 2023 NFL Draft has settled. It's time to look toward the future, with our first batch of fantasy football draft rankings!
The Lakers nearly blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night in San Francisco.
The Suns are down 0-2 to the Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
“I think I’m in a better headspace than I was.”