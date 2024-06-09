Rutgers football film review – Jourdin Houston is a Power Five caliber wide receiver

Last weekend while on an official visit, Rutgers football received a commitment from Connecticut’s sixth-best prospect in wide receiver Jourdin Houston.

According to Rivals, the recent Rutgers commit is the No. 99 wide receiver prospect in the nation.

Houston has traits like agility, body control, strength, quickness, soft hands, physical stamina, and toughness.

He has excellent concentration, focus, and eye-hand coordination, recording 28 catches for 730 yards and ten touchdowns as a sophomore at St. Thomas More High School in Oakdale, Connecticut.

Houston can run multiple route combinations, providing play-making ability after the catch. Consistent production is important, but having the ability to blow the top off the defense makes Houston an elite offensive threat.

Houston can make difficult catches in traffic, the most essential tool for an elite receiver. Going over the middle, he manages to get separation. He then takes his angles well in yards after the catch, allowing him to stretch routine catches into first downs.

He also keeps his leg moving after contact and requires multiple tacklers to bring him down.

Dropped passes kill offensive production, a trait you won’t find in Houston.

The 2025 prospect accelerates well off the line of scrimmage, with the ability to beat press coverage and zone defense. He can line up inside and outside and has versatility in terms of his ability to make an impact for an offense.

Houston needs to continue to develop without the football, working on his blocking skills in the run game.

