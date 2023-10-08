How should Rutgers football fans feel about Saturday’s loss at Wisconsin?

Saturday afternoon was a mixed bag of emotions for Rutgers football. On the one hand, a 24-13 loss at Wisconsin is certainly nothing to be ashamed about.

On the flip side, Rutgers has to feel like they could have and should have gotten more from this game. With the loss, Rutgers is now 4-2 (1-2 Big Ten).

Down 17-0 at halftime, Rutgers had to have felt undone a bit given that they were on the verge of a 10-7 scoreline until a pick-six late in the second quarter inflated the scoreline a bit.

How should Rutgers fans feel about this loss? It is, well, complicated to say the least…scroll down for five emotions that best summarize Rutgers football’s afternoon at Wisconsin.

Rutgers football fans should be feeling...Upset and a bit angry

First off, there was the targeting call that got rescinded after review. That one is still a headscratcher. That could have been a game-changing play right there.

And there were the blown opportunities, such as the drive late in the first half that ended with a pick-six (a 95-yard return at that). Infuriating stuff for Rutgers fans to play so well defensively and be down 17-0 at halftime.

The slow start and sputtering offense definitely dug Rutgers a hole from which they were unable to get out.

Rutgers football fans should be feeling...Relieved a bit

.@RFootball is not giving up. They strike again late in the fourth.#BigTenSaturday pic.twitter.com/BacU3g9WpV — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 7, 2023

This is one of the four toughest games that Rutgers has on their schedule. In fact, two of those four games are completed (the Michigan game two weeks ago is arguably the toughest match-up of the season)

And Rutgers is 4-2 right now. That’s not a bad bit of news for this team.

Two years ago, Wisconsin dismantled this team at SHI Stadium. This year despite playing at home, they weren’t nearly as strong. It is a sign of an upswing for Rutgers.

But it is also relieving for the Scarlet Knights, knowing that a tough game is in the rearview mirror.

Rutgers football fans should be...Relieved once again

When Evan Simon entered the game, he looked calm and led Rutgers on a touchdown drive. Knowing that Simon can come in and perform this way is a good thing for Rutgers, especially with how Gavin Wimsatt has performed so far this season.

Simon, in his first action of the season, was 2-for-3 for 30 yards. He has always been solid for Rutgers, and he was more than solid on Saturday afternoon in a tough spot.

Good on Simon and good news for Rutgers that Simon stepped into a tricky situation and performed well.

Rutgers football fans should be...Optimistic

“Not there YET” This program is moving in the right direction. pic.twitter.com/PwO8fjEyzq — RutgersSportsTalk (@RutgersFBTalk) October 7, 2023

This was not an easy game, especially with how the first half played out, but there is a silver lining here for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers did bounce back in the second half on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, Rutgers moved the ball well and had two touchdown drives. If they play like they did in the second half at the start of the game, then Rutgers is potentially coming out of Camp Randall with a win.

Rutgers also showed some reslience. Last year, this team might have allowed things to get out of hand. Not this year. This can be a bowl team if they play their next two games like they did in the second half.

Rutgers football fans should be...Eyeing a breakthrough

Dec 27, 2005; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils (31) Mike Davis Jr. breaks up the pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4) Shawn Tucker during the Insight Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports Copyright Rick Scuteri

This feels a bit like 2005 when Schiano took his team in the first go-around to what was just their second-ever bowl appearance in program history. That season began a long stretch of bowl appearances and strong play in the Big East.

A sustained run of success that also included Rutgers’ first year in the Big Ten in 2014 when they went 8-5 (3-5 Big Ten) and won a bowl game.

At some point, this team needs to have a moment that will propel them to the next level. Saturday could have been that game. Perhaps it will be Iowa, Ohio State or Penn State this season.

But sometime soon they need to break out and break through.

So, how is a Rutgers football fan to feel?

This really isn’t easy. Rutgers, despite being down 17-0, probably deserved more from the first half of Saturday’s loss. And truth be told, down a theoretical 10-7 at halftime, Rutgers could have emerged from this game with a win.

So, this result stings.

But, this performance, much like at No. 2 Michigan several weeks ago, is an improvement from when these two teams last met. Rutgers is playing well, but they’re perhaps playing a bit naively.

If this second-half team shows up for the next eight quarters, then there is a good chance Rutgers will be sitting on 6-2 and bowl-eligible. So how to feel after this one?

Hurt, but cautiously optimistic.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire