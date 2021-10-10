Rutgers football: ESPN FPI has Scarlet Knights with three wins on the schedule

In The Know by Yahoo

Here are 5 ways to boost your daughter’s self-confidence. 1. Praise her personality, not her appearance. One effective way to promote a healthy body image, according to the Mayo Clinic, is to focus on your daughter’s personality traits rather than the way she looks. 2. Encourage her to play a sport. Research has found that joining a sports team can improve girls’ self-confidence and even lead to positive academic outcomes! . 3. Show an interest in her interests. Creative hobbies like painting, playing music, reading, and building things have all been linked to higher self-esteem in kids, according to one study. Creative hobbies like painting, playing music, reading, and building things have all been linked to higher self-esteem in kids, according to one study. Creative hobbies like painting, playing music, reading, and building things have all been linked to higher self-esteem in kids, according to one study. 4. Validate her feelings. According to the Mayo Clinic, kids who feel comfortable expressing themselves are more likely to grow up to be confident adults. 5. Teach her about the media. WebMD recommends talking to your daughter about how the media portrays women, and help her to develop a critical eye when it comes to media