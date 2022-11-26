Rutgers football ends season with a whimper, not a bang

Rutgers football got run off the field on Saturday, losing 37-0 at Maryland. The Scarlet Knights close out the season with five straight losses.

It was a difficult performance to stomach from Rutgers football as the Scarlet Knights were down 17-0 at halftime.

Miscues, mistakes and penalties (six penalties for 68 yards) set the tone for Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights close out the season 4-7 (1-7 Big Ten).

Five things we learned on Saturday as Rutgers football closed out the season at Maryland.

Embarassing effort really

This is a team that should be a peer of Rutgers, As Rutgers and Maryland both entered into the Big Ten in 2014.

And Rutgers got run off the field by Maryland, thoroughly dominated in nearly every phase of the game.

This isn’t a good look for Rutgers by any stretch of the imagination, even as the Scarlet Knights season went as predicted. But the issue remains that Rutgers only won one of their toss-up games in the Big Ten this year, beating Indiana at home but losing to Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan State and Maryland – all conference opponents within the same sphere in terms of talent.

Zero momentum heading into the offseason

Let’s look at this from the big picture for a moment: Rutgers doesn’t have a lot to show from the third season of its rebuild. Now is Greg Schiano the right (and best) man to head up the job? He undoubtedly is, based off his performance during his first go-around at Rutgers.

But after year three of this rebuild, more was expected of this program than losses like this.

Is the future of the program in good hands with the young talent coming up the ranks? Yes. But in this era of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), it is clear that the Scarlet Knights have to show some life both in the transfer portal and next season.

The future at quarterback

For Rutgers football, as important as getting a win to end the season on a high note was for Rutgers, so to was getting a sense of where things stand at quarterback.

The quarterback of the future is supposed to be Gavin Wimsatt, but it was another rough and rocky outing in what was his fifth career start.

Wimsatt finished 5-of-13 for 49 yards on Saturday.

In his last six games of the season, Wimsatt went 56-of-122 for 641 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. In just one of those six games did he complete more than half of his pass attempts.

Does that mean Rutgers needs to move on? Not by any stretch. Wimsatt is talented and showed plenty of spark this season. But a veteran quarterback in the transfer portal is now a must.

The offense under Nunzio Campanile

In two of the six games where Nunzio Campanile has been the offensive coordinator, Rutgers had a strong offense that moved the ball effectively. In the other four games, including Saturday’s loss, the offense struggled mightily.

The most glaring issue was the inability of Rutgers to keep the chains moving. Going 0-for-11 on third downs is a recipe for disaster.

Rutgers had just 120 yards of total offense.

Now, in the win over Indiana and two weeks ago in a loss at Michigan State, the offense looked improved and more vibrant. Would it be improved under a full offseason under Campanile, who was thrown into a difficult spot this season? Potentially so, and that might be what Greg Schiano is thinking in terms of making this move to Campanile permanent.

Let's appreciate Adam Korsak one last time. The G.O.A.T. of Rutgers football.

Adam Korsak is the greatest player to ever suit-up at any position for Rutgers.

He had 10 punts for a net of 443 yards. Four of those punts landed inside the 20-yard line. Tremendous stuff from Korsak.

He is the best the ever put on the Scarlet, for sure.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire