Rutgers football: Dymere Miller rated as the top transfer portal newcomer by 247sports

While Rutgers football took some steps forward during the 2023 season, the offense still struggled. As a result, they have been busy looking to add playmakers, which led them to Dymere Miller in the transfer portal. The senior wide receiver has high expectations and was rated as Rutgers most talented newcomer by 274sports.

While Miller will now have to learn a new offense, he showed that he can make an impact during his time at Monmouth. During his time as a Hawk, the Coatesville native set program single-season records in catches with 90 and receiving yards with 1,293.

Additionally, the 6-foot, 180-pound wideout recorded six 100-yard games last season. During the 2023 campaign, Rutgers’ leading receiver Christian Dremel recorded 468 receiving yards.

#Monmouth WR Dymere Miller is the deep sleeper you must get your eyes on for the 2024 NFL Draft. Finished with 11 receptions, 333 yards (breaking Miles Austin’s school record) and 2 TD’s against New Hampshire yesterday. His track background is evident w/his speed, has 2nd burst. pic.twitter.com/ELgNmgz3Tp — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 12, 2023

With Miller in the mix, Rutgers offense has gotten a lot better. He should help raise the game of Gavin Wimsatt, who showed some improvement last year while getting most of the snaps at quarterback. With Kyle Monangai causing chaos on the ground next season, Rutgers offense will not be an ideal matchup.

Although the expectations are high for the former Hawk, he will not be asked to carry the offense. Rutgers already has talented pieces in place, such as Monangai and Wimsatt. If Miller can replicate his success from last year, then Rutgers fans will have plenty of reasons to celebrate.

