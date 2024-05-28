Rutgers football Dymere Miller is given a high grade from Pro Football Focus

Rutgers football Dymere Miller received the highest-graded returning Big Ten wide receiver from Pro Football Focus.

According to Pro Football Focus, the senior who transferred from Monmouth to Rutgers this offseason received a 92.1 rating. That is 2.2 points higher than Elijah Sarratt (Indiana) in second place.

Miller played 11 games for the Hawks last season, producing 90 catches for 1293 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 8.2 catches per game while averaging 14.4 yards per catch. Also, he averaged 117.5 yards per game. Miller received first team All-American honors from multiple news outlets for his efforts in 2023.

The 2023 Walter Payton Award Finalist holds the Monmouth record for single-season receptions (90), single-season receiving yards (1,293), single-game receiving yards (333), and single-season 100-yard games (6).

Now, here’s the catch…the ranking from Pro Football Focus has him as a “returning Big Ten wide receiver.” It is true that Miller is returning for a final season of college football, but he played last year in the FCS and not in the Big Ten.

In four seasons with Monmouth, the First Team All-CAA receiver logged 168 receptions for 2,387 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 70.2 yards per game. Miller is the eighth player in program history to reach 2,000 career receiving yards.

Miller transferring to Rutgers gives offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s offense another weapon with elite speed and big-play ability. The senior wide receiver has high expectations and was rated Rutgers’ most talented newcomer by 274sports. With Miller in the mix, Rutgers’ offense has improved significantly.

If Miller can replicate his success from his past seasons at Monmouth, then Rutgers fans will have plenty of reasons to celebrate.

