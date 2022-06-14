Rutgers football: Dylan Gooden posts on social media about his official visit

One of the top names on the Rutgers football recruiting board, Dylan Gooden, took an official visit to the Big Ten program this past weekend. And the four-star appears to have liked the experience.

Gooden is a consensus four-star with 247Sports ranking him the second-best player in Maryland and the No. 126 recruit in the nation. Last season, he was a standout edge rusher for Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, MD).

The Falcons went 7-5 last season.

He holds offers from Power Five programs such as Arizona, Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

On Twitter, Gooden called the official visit to Rutgers football “a great experience.”

He tweeted a video about his official visit to Rutgers over the weekend:

Rutgers pulled in three verbal commitments from this past weekend’s official visits: Massachusetts wide receiver Jesse Ofurie, Florida offensive lineman Mozell Williams and Florida three-star linebacker Abram Wright.

On Tuesday, three-star defensive back Jason Duclona (Naples, FL) will be making his college announcement. Duclona took an official visit over the weekend.