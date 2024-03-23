Rutgers football is doing A-OK with N’Kye Wynn after an offer this week: ‘Couldn’t stop smiling’

N’Kye Wynn was offered by Rutgers football this week and already, the Big Ten program is doing well with the offensive lineman from Michigan.

Michigan has increasingly become a focal point for Rutgers football recruiting in recent years. In the 2024 cycle, Rutgers landed three-star linebacker Montele Johnson and three-star tight end Monte Keener.

In addition, four-star running back Gabriel Winowich transferred from Detroit Country Day School (Beverly Hills, Michigan) to New Jersey for his senior season.

Now, back to Wynn.

His offer from Rutgers came during a video call with head coach Greg Schiano.

“I got on a call with coach Schiano. We talked a little bit about my life and what I do on and off the field. But he gave me chills because of how passionate he is about family, character and football,” Wynn told Rutgers Wire this week. “Then once we got to know each other, he offered me. I was very excited and happy, I was smiling from ear-to-ear and couldn’t stop smiling. I don’t have a visit with those guys set yet but me on the lookout.”

It has been a process for Wynn to get to know Rutgers, but the relationship is one that seems to be developing.

Per 247Sports, Wynn is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound interior offensive lineman is a three-star as well as the No. 17 player in Michigan. He holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky and Pittsburgh among others.

“I started talking to Rutgers back during the season with coach Ruiz (director of recruiting Ramon Ruiz),” Wynn said “They wanted to get me there for a gameday visit. I think Rutgers has an amazing program. They are a top 25 school for academics – that’s big for me, very important. “I’ve been talking with coach Hux (quality control assistant Jordan Huxtable) a lot, that’s my guy. We talk a lot about the family and culture that Rutgers has, “They go by FTC (Faith, Trust, CHOP) which is very inspirational once you know the meaning but it’s also a way of life.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire