Rutgers football: does Greg Schiano think that the offensive line has improved at all?

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A point of emphasis from Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano this year has been the development of the offensive line. Schiano has made it clear that this offense and this team can go as far as the offensive line can take it.

To that end, Rutgers could feature two if not three new starters on the offensive line when they take the field this Saturday at Boston College.

Last season, the Rutgers offensive line struggled, in particular in Big Ten play. The hope is that transfers Curtis Dunlap (Minnesota), J.D. DiRenzo (an FCS All-American at Sacred Heart) and Willie Tyler (Louisiana-Monroe) can elevate the unit. If the offensive line can improve from last year, even marginally, then the offense could take a step forward.

Progress has been made, it seems, from last year’s struggles. But to Schiano’s overarching point this offseason about the need for the offensive line to develop and grow, there is still work to be done.

When asked on Wednesday about the offensive line, Schiano signaled progress but that the work is far from over.

“Better than we’ve been, not where we need to be,” Schiano said.

Schiano said on Wednesday that there is “a top six” among the offensive line but his plan is to rotate within the group. He has talked in the past about how he sees rotation and playing lots of players as the future of college football.

On Saturday at Boston College, it seems that Rutgers will be using a lot of bodies along the line.

“You’ll see seven or eight play rotationally,” Schiano said. “And if anyone gets injured, it’d be more, possibly more.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire